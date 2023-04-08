One killed, one injured due to IED blast in Orakzai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :One person was killed and another injured in an IED blast in the Ghal area of district Orakzai, said Deputy Commissioner Tayab Abdullah on Saturday.

Jalil Umer and his brother Shanab Umer were busy at their scrap shop when suddenly IED went off as a result Jalil Umer died on the spot while Shanab got critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police registered the case and further investigation was underway.