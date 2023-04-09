One killed, one injured due to old enmity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead while another was injured in the firing incident that occurred in Race Course area due to old enmity.

According to a police spokesman, a person namely Amreez was killed while his son Umar got injured by the indiscriminate firing of a police constable namely Ahmed who is posted in the Punjab Constabulary.

According to the initial report, the deceased Amreez was the uncle of the accused Ahmed.

The concerned unit has been informed about the constable's involvement in the incident, raids are being conductedto arrest the accused, SP Potohar said that the accused will be arrested and brought to justice.