Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

One Killed, One Injured Due To Old Enmity

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

One killed, one injured due to old enmity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead while another was injured in the firing incident that occurred in Race Course area due to old enmity.

According to a police spokesman, a person namely Amreez was killed while his son Umar got injured by the indiscriminate firing of a police constable namely Ahmed who is posted in the Punjab Constabulary.

According to the initial report, the deceased Amreez was the uncle of the accused Ahmed.

The concerned unit has been informed about the constable's involvement in the incident, raids are being conductedto arrest the accused, SP Potohar said that the accused will be arrested and brought to justice.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Punjab Man Race

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

2 hours ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

2 hours ago
 Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi Int ..

Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestr ..

2 hours ago
 World’s best animators will reveal their top cre ..

World’s best animators will reveal their top creative secrets at the first-ev ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.