One Killed, One Injured In Canal Road Firing Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) One person was killed and another got seriously injured in a firing incident that took place near Canal Road, FC
College underpass area, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.
According to SP Model Town, unknown assailants targeted a car and opened fire.
As a result, a person
identified as Javed Butt died on the spot and a woman travelling in the same car also sustained injuries.
The police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to the nearby hospital. The police cordoned off the area to arrest the perpetrators of the crime behind this killing incident.
However, no arrest has been made so far till the filing of this report.
