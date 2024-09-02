Open Menu

One Killed, One Injured In Canal Road Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

One killed, one injured in Canal road firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) One person was killed and another got seriously injured in a firing incident that took place near Canal Road, FC

College underpass area, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to SP Model Town, unknown assailants targeted a car and opened fire.

As a result, a person

identified as Javed Butt died on the spot and a woman travelling in the same car also sustained injuries.

The police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to the nearby hospital. The police cordoned off the area to arrest the perpetrators of the crime behind this killing incident.

However, no arrest has been made so far till the filing of this report.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Police Road Car Died Same SITE Women TV

Recent Stories

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

20 minutes ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

32 minutes ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

44 minutes ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

51 minutes ago
 Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across ..

Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan