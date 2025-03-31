Open Menu

One Killed, One Injured In Chichawatni Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 09:10 PM

One killed, one injured in Chichawatni road accident

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near

L-One, area of Chichawatni located near Sahiwal district, tv channels quoting police sources reported

on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit the motorcyclist passing through L-One area of

Chichawatni.

As a result, a child riding on bike died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same accident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

The Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver.

