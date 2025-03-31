One Killed, One Injured In Chichawatni Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 09:10 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near
L-One, area of Chichawatni located near Sahiwal district, tv channels quoting police sources reported
on Monday.
According to details, a rashly driven car hit the motorcyclist passing through L-One area of
Chichawatni.
As a result, a child riding on bike died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same accident.
Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
The Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..
Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE set to host major global events in April
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, one injured in Chichawatni road accident3 minutes ago
-
Eid celebrated with religious fervour in Rawalpindi43 minutes ago
-
DC and officials celebrate eid with hospitalized patients and prisoners43 minutes ago
-
Eid celebrated in Sargodha43 minutes ago
-
Deputy Mayor Sukkur Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Citizens53 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate spends Eid with orphans at SOS village, distributes Eidi, gifts1 hour ago
-
Strict security measures in Islamabad parks during Eid1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets King of Bahrain on Eid1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister pays tribute to martyrs on Eid1 hour ago
-
Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh Extends Heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings1 hour ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Kazakh President in telephonic discussion1 hour ago
-
Tarar rebuts claims of civilian casualties in Katlang operation1 hour ago