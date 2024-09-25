Open Menu

One Killed, One Injured In Chorangi Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

One killed, one injured in Chorangi firing incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Korangi Bilal Chorangi

area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, unidentified outlaws opened fire and killed a man showing resistance to them during looting.

Another person standing there was also injured in the same incident. Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police have also started search operation to arrest the perpetrators but no success was made so far till the filling of this

report.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Dead Firing Fire Police Man Same Korangi SITE TV

Recent Stories

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

48 minutes ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

53 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

2 hours ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

23 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

1 day ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

1 day ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

1 day ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan