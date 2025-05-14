One killed, one injured in Chunian road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

CHUNIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Chunian area of Punjab,

TV channels quoting Police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly-driven truck carrying coal hit the donkey-cart passing through Chunian area of Punjab.

As a result of collision, the man identified as Basharat died on the spot, while the son namely Ahmed sustained injuries in the accident.

The Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police team have also started search operation for the driver who fled from the site of incident.