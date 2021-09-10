UrduPoint.com

One Killed, One Injured In Fatehjang Interchange Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:38 PM

One killed, one injured in Fatehjang Interchange firing incident

One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred at Fatehjang Interchange area located in Rawalpindi district, police reported on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred at Fatehjang Interchange area located in Rawalpindi district, police reported on Friday.

According to police, unknown assailants opened firing on a car of Additional IG Motorway passing through Fatehjang Interchange area.

As a result of firing, brother of Additional IG Motorway, identified as Nauman Afzal died on the spot.

Additional IG Motorway, Sajjad Afzal Afridi also injured in the same incident. Police have cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this gruesome killing. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station.

Meanwhile, RPO directed the concerned for proper investigation so that elements behind this tragic incident could be traced without delay.

