One Killed, One Injured In Harapa Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 08:30 PM

One killed, one injured in Harapa road mishap

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road mishap that took place near Harapa area

of Sahiwal district, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a motorcyclist along with his friend was passing through the Harapa area when the two-wheeler hit a cattle.

As a result, the ill-fated motorcyclist was killed in the incident, while his friend on the bike received serious injuries.

The injured was taken to nearby hospital.

