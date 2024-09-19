One killed, one injured in Harapa road mishap

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road mishap that took place near Harapa area

of Sahiwal district, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a motorcyclist along with his friend was passing through the Harapa area when the two-wheeler hit a cattle.

As a result, the ill-fated motorcyclist was killed in the incident, while his friend on the bike received serious injuries.

The injured was taken to nearby hospital.