One killed, one injured in Kamoki road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

KAMOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred near GT Road, Kamoki area of

Gujranwala district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a bus moving with high speed hit the two-wheeler passing through GT Road area of Kamoki.

As a result of collision, an aged man died on the spot. A young boy was also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to tehsil headquarter hospital.

The Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver.