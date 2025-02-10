Open Menu

One Killed, One Injured In Karachi Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

One killed, one injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) One person was killed while a woman sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near the jurisdiction of Steel Town area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed the policeman who was living in a house

located near Steel Town area of Karachi. The wife of the policeman was also injured in the same firing incident.

The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police team have also started investigation.

