One killed, one injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Bagh Korangi area

of Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a citizen riding on a car opened fire to protect himself from a mugger near Bagh Korangi area

of Karachi.

During scuffle, the dacoit received bullet injuries and died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident. Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.