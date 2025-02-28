Open Menu

One Killed, One Injured In Karachi Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM

One killed, one injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Gulshan Iqbal area

of Karachi.

According to details, a rashly driven water tanker hit the two persons standing near “Itwar Bazaar” area of Gulshan Iqbal.

As a result, one person died on the spot, while another sustained injuries in the same incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the tanker.

Recent Stories

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

16 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

19 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

27 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

38 minutes ago
Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

59 minutes ago
 MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

1 hour ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

1 hour ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan