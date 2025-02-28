One Killed, One Injured In Karachi Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Gulshan Iqbal area
of Karachi.
According to details, a rashly driven water tanker hit the two persons standing near “Itwar Bazaar” area of Gulshan Iqbal.
As a result, one person died on the spot, while another sustained injuries in the same incident.
Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the tanker.
