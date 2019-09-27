One killed, one injured in LPG cylinder blast in Faisalabad

A man was killed while another sustained injuries in an LPG cylinder blast at a refilling shop here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries in an LPG cylinder blast at a refilling shop here Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, Nabeel s/o Rafeeq was decanting LPG when a cylinder blast occurred in Mehboob Town near Chak No 8-JB, Sargodha Road.

As a result, shopkeeper Nabeel died on the spot while customer Samuel s/o Javed suffered critical injuries.

The body was shifted to a mortuary while the injured was admitted to the Allied hospital in a critical condition.