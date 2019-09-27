UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, One Injured In LPG Cylinder Blast In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:47 PM

One killed, one injured in LPG cylinder blast in Faisalabad

A man was killed while another sustained injuries in an LPG cylinder blast at a refilling shop here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries in an LPG cylinder blast at a refilling shop here Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, Nabeel s/o Rafeeq was decanting LPG when a cylinder blast occurred in Mehboob Town near Chak No 8-JB, Sargodha Road.

As a result, shopkeeper Nabeel died on the spot while customer Samuel s/o Javed suffered critical injuries.

The body was shifted to a mortuary while the injured was admitted to the Allied hospital in a critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured LPG Road Died Man Sargodha Nabeel Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Guterres urges donors to fill gap in UNRWA&#039;s ..

34 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity rallies held in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Opposition not on same page about Islamabad's lock ..

2 minutes ago

Lightning claims two lives in Narowal

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's ties with US improving: Foreign Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 27 Sep 2019

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.