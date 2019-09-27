One Killed, One Injured In LPG Cylinder Blast In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:47 PM
A man was killed while another sustained injuries in an LPG cylinder blast at a refilling shop here Friday
According to Rescue 1122, Nabeel s/o Rafeeq was decanting LPG when a cylinder blast occurred in Mehboob Town near Chak No 8-JB, Sargodha Road.
As a result, shopkeeper Nabeel died on the spot while customer Samuel s/o Javed suffered critical injuries.
The body was shifted to a mortuary while the injured was admitted to the Allied hospital in a critical condition.