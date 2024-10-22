One killed, one injured in motorcycle accident in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A tragic motorcycle accident claimed the life of a young girl and left a young man seriously injured near Kot Radha Kishan, on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the victims, 20-year-old Zubiya Patuki and 18-year-old Usama were riding towards Kasur when their motorcycle's front tire suddenly burst.

The loss of control caused the motorcycle to crash into a tree.

Zubiya died at the scene, while Usama sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials promptly transported both the deceased and the injured to THQ Hospital for further assistance.