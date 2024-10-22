Open Menu

One Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A tragic motorcycle accident claimed the life of a young girl and left a young man seriously injured near Kot Radha Kishan, on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the victims, 20-year-old Zubiya Patuki and 18-year-old Usama were riding towards Kasur when their motorcycle's front tire suddenly burst.

The loss of control caused the motorcycle to crash into a tree.

Zubiya died at the scene, while Usama sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials promptly transported both the deceased and the injured to THQ Hospital for further assistance.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Died Young Man Kasur Kot Radha Kishan Rescue 1122

