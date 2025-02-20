One Killed, One Injured In Quetta Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 10:41 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near a police check post located in the Shaban area of Quetta district, tv channels quoting Police reported on Thursday.
According to details, unknown gunmen opened fire near a check post located in Shaban area and killed a policeman on the spot. Another police employee was also injured in the same firing incident. The dead and injured were taken to hospital for necessary procedure. Police have cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this firing incident.
