One Killed, One Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

One killed, one injured in road accident

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) ::A youth was killed and another injured when their motorcycle plunged into deep ditch from a road near Tanda Dam Kohat on Sunday.

Both were rushed to nearby hospital, where one critically injured identified as Jehanzeb son of Khan Zaman resident of Lal Garhi area of Shah Pur Kohat succumbed to injuries.

He was laid to rest in Lal Garhi. The police registered the case and started investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

