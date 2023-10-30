Open Menu

One Killed, One Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 10:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A boy lost his life in a car accident on Wadhu Wah road here on Monday while his younger brother sustained injuries.

According to the Naseem Nagar police, the accident occurred due to the sudden application of the brakes of the car.

It struck against the roadside tree, killing 16-year-old Abdul Majid and injuring his 9-year-old brother Mazhar.

The police shifted the body and injured to Liaquat University Hospital.

