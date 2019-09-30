UrduPoint.com
One Killed, One Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:50 AM

One killed, one injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :One woman was killed while a minor was wounded as a passenger bus collided with tractor-trolly in Multan on Monday morning.

Rescue sources said overtaking was the main reason of the incident that happened at Bahawalpur bypass Multan, reported a private news channel.

The incident claimed a life on the spot and left the minor injured, adding, the body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

