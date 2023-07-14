One killed, One injured in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A 50-year-old man was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorbikes near Basti Dinpur adjacent to the motorway interchange today's morning.

According to rescuers, the man who succumbed to injuries was taking away vegetables on his motorbike and was struck head-on with the other riding by a youth of 20-year-old.

The deceased was identified as Fida Husain, Son of Abdul Qadir, resident of Basti Paka Wali while the injured was identified as Saqlain, son of Mehr Ali Shah, resident of Moharaja Bhutta.

Both were shifted to the hospital sharply.

Rescuers were trying to contact with heirs of the deceased and the injured boy as per the last report announced officially.

The accident caused by overspeeding by the two motorbikes resulted the death of one of the bike riders.