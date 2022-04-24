One killed, one injured in traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :One person killed and another injured in a traffic incident in Abbotabad, said Rescue 1122 on Sunday.

A motorcycle was hit by a speedy Toyota Hiace at Bagnotar Galiyat area and as a result a motorcyclist died while another got critical injuries.

The killed and injured were identified as Muhammad Nadim and Atif respectively.

The injured was shifted to nearby hospital. The police registered the case and started investigation.