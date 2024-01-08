Open Menu

One Killed One Injured Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

One killed one injured road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) One person was killed while a woman injured in a collision between a tractor trolley and motorcycle in Muzaffargarh on Monday.

According to the Rescue Control Room, The accident occurred near Sheikho Sugar Mill in Kot Addo, the deceased was riding the motorcycle when it collided with the sugarcane-loaded tractor trolley.

The rescue team from Muzaffargarh's station immediately rushed to the scene after being informed, while the police were also notified.

However, by the time the rescue team reached the residents had already taken the deceased to the nearest hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Muzaffargarh Women From

Recent Stories

Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, ..

Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, Secures Spot in Paris Olympic ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played ..

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played on January 12 in Auckland

59 minutes ago
 ‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ re ..

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ remarks CJP Isa

1 hour ago
 Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

2 hours ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

3 hours ago
Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

3 hours ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

3 hours ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan