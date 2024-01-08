One killed one injured road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) One person was killed while a woman injured in a collision between a tractor trolley and motorcycle in Muzaffargarh on Monday.

According to the Rescue Control Room, The accident occurred near Sheikho Sugar Mill in Kot Addo, the deceased was riding the motorcycle when it collided with the sugarcane-loaded tractor trolley.

The rescue team from Muzaffargarh's station immediately rushed to the scene after being informed, while the police were also notified.

However, by the time the rescue team reached the residents had already taken the deceased to the nearest hospital.