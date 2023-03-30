UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Other Injured In Different Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

One killed, other injured in different incidents

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :One person was killed while another lost his limb in two different incidents in Taxila and Wah Police station limits respectively, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, a dumper driver was killed over old enmity in Bhallar village in a broad daylight in the limits of Taxila police station. Police sources said that Aabid Shah was going on his dumper to collect stone crush when reached Pour Minana, Sakhwat Shah intercepted his vehicle and showered bullets, resultantly he died on the spot. The assailant managed to escape from the crime scene successfully. Police while quoting the family of the victim have attributed the cold blood murder due to some old enmity.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist lost his limb when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed over him on GT road near Wah Model Town area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station. Police and rescue sources said that 18 years old Haider Ilyas was going on his motorcycle when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed into him, resultantly he lost his right leg. He was moved to Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi in critical condition. Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

