Open Menu

One Killed, Other Injured In Korangi Traffic Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 09:57 PM

One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accident

A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place near Korangi Godam Chorangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place near Korangi Godam Chorangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the two-wheeler coming from opposite direction near Korangi Godam Chorani area.

As a result of accident, a motorcyclist died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police also reached the spot and started search for the heavy vehicle.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Dead Police Vehicle Died Traffic Man Same Korangi SITE TV From

Recent Stories

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah welcomes passing b ..

2 minutes ago
 Naqvi commends security forces for operation again ..

Naqvi commends security forces for operation against Terrorists in North Waziris ..

5 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate gra ..

‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate grants ’: Justice Jawad

8 minutes ago
 CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue

CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue

5 minutes ago
 ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapo ..

ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons

3 minutes ago
 SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival

SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival

3 minutes ago
Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms

Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms

3 minutes ago
 CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of P ..

CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of PAPGC

3 minutes ago
 No Cinema in city to attract audience

No Cinema in city to attract audience

3 minutes ago
 Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident

Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident

3 minutes ago
 Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,ec ..

Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,economic collaboration

3 minutes ago
 JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan