One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place near Korangi Godam Chorangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the two-wheeler coming from opposite direction near Korangi Godam Chorani area.

As a result of accident, a motorcyclist died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police also reached the spot and started search for the heavy vehicle.