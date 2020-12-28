One killed, other injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed and another sustained serious injuries in a road accident here on Monday.

According to the police, Ramzan, son of Ghulam Nabi, and Tauqeer were travelling on a motorcycle when they fell on the road after their bike collided with another motorcycle at Jaranwala Road near 209 Phatak.

A tractor-trolley coming from behind ran over them and killed Ramzan on-the-spot while Tauqeer sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.