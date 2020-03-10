One killed other injured in Sakhakot

A man was gunned down while another was injured over rivalry near railway crossing in Sakhakot, police said on Tuesday

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down while another was injured over rivalry near railway crossing in Sakhakot, police said on Tuesday.

According to FIR lodged by the brother of the deceased Rozi Khan, his brother was on his way to home when accused Anwar opened indiscriminate firing on him from a car.

As a result, Rozi Khan sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot while a passerby identified as Hamza received injuries.

The police registered a case against the accused and started search operation to nab the culprit involved.