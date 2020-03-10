UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed Other Injured In Sakhakot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:29 PM

One killed other injured in Sakhakot

A man was gunned down while another was injured over rivalry near railway crossing in Sakhakot, police said on Tuesday

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down while another was injured over rivalry near railway crossing in Sakhakot, police said on Tuesday.

According to FIR lodged by the brother of the deceased Rozi Khan, his brother was on his way to home when accused Anwar opened indiscriminate firing on him from a car.

As a result, Rozi Khan sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot while a passerby identified as Hamza received injuries.

The police registered a case against the accused and started search operation to nab the culprit involved.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police National Accountability Bureau Car Died Man FIR From

Recent Stories

AED1.8 trillion of fund transfers between UAE bank ..

1 minute ago

UAE stocks rebound, gaining AED31.8 bn

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured over Sudanese Prime Mi ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince visits Emirates NBD Head Office

31 minutes ago

Dr Fehmida Mirza congrats Aisam, Aqeel on Davis Cu ..

2 minutes ago

Deforestation for coffee production ups malaria ri ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.