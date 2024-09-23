One Killed, Other Injured In Shooting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A game of Ludo turned deadly on Ghala Mandi Road Khadian, Kasur on Monday when a dispute escalated into a shooting, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.
The incident began with an argument between two individuals, Duran and Bilal Abbas.
The argument which involved insults and heated words led Bilal Abbas to call his brother, Abu Bakr Abbas to the scene.
Upon arrival, Abu Bakr Abbas opened fire indiscriminately, striking a passerby named Abu Bakr in the head.
The victim died instantly. Another man, Muzamil Bhatti was also injured in the shooting.
Police from Khadian Station are currently investigating the incident.
APP/mfn/378
