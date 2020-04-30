One Killed, Other Injured In Swat Expressway Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:25 PM
CHAKDARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was killed while his companion sustained critical wounds when the car they were travelling in fell from a bridge on Swat Expressway near Bakhshali on Thursday.
Rescue 1122 sources said a car fell from a bridge near Bakhshali for unknown reasons, killing a man named Wasim Khan son of Jamil Khan and injuring Muzammil Shah son of Jamal Shah of Chakdara.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital.