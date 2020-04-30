UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Other Injured In Swat Expressway Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:25 PM

One killed, other injured in Swat Expressway mishap

A man was killed while his companion sustained critical wounds when the car they were travelling in fell from a bridge on Swat Expressway near Bakhshali on Thursday

CHAKDARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was killed while his companion sustained critical wounds when the car they were travelling in fell from a bridge on Swat Expressway near Bakhshali on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 sources said a car fell from a bridge near Bakhshali for unknown reasons, killing a man named Wasim Khan son of Jamil Khan and injuring Muzammil Shah son of Jamal Shah of Chakdara.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Swat Car Man Jamal Shah Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

USCIRF report: India can no longer hoodwink Int'l ..

12 minutes ago

ECNEC approves four major development projects

21 minutes ago

PPP's politics depends on corruption, deception; H ..

36 seconds ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division visits field hosp ..

38 seconds ago

US weekly jobless claims at 3.84 mn, virus total p ..

40 seconds ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges t ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.