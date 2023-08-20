Open Menu

One Killed, Other Injured Over Land Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2023 | 08:00 PM

One killed, other injured over land dispute

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead while his cousin was injured as rivals shot bullets over them over land dispute in village Bajjal on Kohat road in the limits of Fatehjang police station on Sunday, police and rescue sources said.

They said that Asad Ali along with his cousin identified as Rauf Riaz was working in their fields when the guards of the local landlord reached there and tried to occupy the land. As they resisted, the armed persons showered bullets over them. As result, Asad died on the spot while another was injured.

The assassins managed to escape from the scene successfully. The injured and dead were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Police attributed the cold blood killing due to old enmity.

