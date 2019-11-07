One killed other injured over marriage dispute in Abbottabad

At least one person killed and other got critical injuries on apparently the dispute of marriage in Mandian area here while the accused escaped from the scene

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :At least one person killed and other got critical injuries on apparently the dispute of marriage in Mandian area here while the accused escaped from the scene.

The police identified the slain as Abdul Jaleel resident of Bhunja Balakot and injured Mehtab Hussain son of Altaf Hassan.

The accused succeed to escape from the crime scene after committing the crime. Mirpur police reached on the sport and shifted the dead body and injured to Ayub Teaching Hospital.

During initial investigation it was disclosed that the incident took place over a marriage dispute. Mirpur Police station has registered FIR and started search for the culprit.