One Killed, Others Three Injured In Road Accident In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:15 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Anwar, resident of Sahiwal along with his three children was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Jhang road when another motorcycle collided with him.

As a result, Muhammad Anwar died on the spot while three kids including Sahil, Samina and Sana suffered injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Sahiwal.

Police have registered a case.

