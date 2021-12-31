One killed, over a dozen injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :A person was killed and around one and half dozen were injured as various vehicles collided each other due to thick fog at motorway near Jalalpur here early morning.

According to Rescue officials, over dozen of vehicles were collided each other due to thick fog at motorway near Jalalpur Pir Wala in which a person died on the spot while 18 sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan, Shujabad and Jalalpur hospitals.

The rescuers evacuated the injured people stranded in the vehicles by cutting the body of vehicles.