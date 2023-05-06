One killed over domestic dispute

DIR LOWER, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) ::A man, aged 35 was killed by his sister-in-law during an altercation over a domestic issue in the village Doway Kotki here on Saturday.

According to Lal Qila Police Station, the brawl between the deceased, Rafiullah, and his sister-in-law and mother in-law was prompted by heated arguments.

Following the dispute, his sister-in-law, named Aasia used a repeater and gunned down his brother-in-law. Later, she managed to escape from the crime scene.

Police have registered the case and conducted search operation to arrest the killer.