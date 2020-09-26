UrduPoint.com
One Killed Over Land Dispute

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

One killed over land dispute

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :A man was killed over land dispute in Arzani Pur area of Alhbad.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that deceased Naeem was at his work when his younger brothers Shoukat, Adeel and Shakil came there and opened firing at elder brother after exchanging harsh words. Naeem succumbed to injuries on way to hospital whilethe accused fled.

Police registered a case against the accused.

