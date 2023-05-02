UrduPoint.com

One Killed Over Land Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 11:30 AM

One killed over land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A man was killed over a land dispute when he was going to the brick kiln to perform the duty in the Sheikh Umar area of Kot Addu on late Monday According to police, Nithwani and Baghlani clans have some disputes over land and both of the parties had moved lower courts to resolve disputes.

Some unidentified number of accused from the Baghlani clan had killed Muhammad Ibrahim.

Sadar Police Station Kot Addu have started the investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Kot Addu From

Recent Stories

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain ..

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain-reaction crashes

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

2 hours ago
 US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

12 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

12 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.