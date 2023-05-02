One killed over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A man was killed over a land dispute when he was going to the brick kiln to perform the duty in the Sheikh Umar area of Kot Addu on late Monday According to police, Nithwani and Baghlani clans have some disputes over land and both of the parties had moved lower courts to resolve disputes.

Some unidentified number of accused from the Baghlani clan had killed Muhammad Ibrahim.

Sadar Police Station Kot Addu have started the investigation.