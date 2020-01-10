UrduPoint.com
One Killed Over Land Dispute In DI Khan

Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:57 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :An old enmity claimed life of a youth in village Shahbaz, Tehsil Kulachi, police said on Friday.

According to FIR lodged in Kulachi Police Station, a man identified as Ajab Khan was working in fields when accused Muhammad Khan opened fire on him that wounded him. He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

