One Killed Over Monetary Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

One killed over monetary dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::A youth was murdered over a monetary dispute, in the jurisdiction of Rodala Road police station.

Police said on Sunday that Arshad of Lahore had owed Rs 800,000 to his cousin Muneeb of Chak No.27-GB some times ago. He came to his cousin and demanded money from him when Muneeb shot at and killed Arshad after an altercation.

Police are looking into the matter.

