One killed over monetary dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::A shopkeeper was shot dead over monetary dispute, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station.

Police said on Sunday that Shaukat Ali (50) of Chak No.240-RB had a monetary dispute with Aslam.

After an altercation, Aslam with the abetment of his brothers Ejaz and Mumtaz allegedly shot at and injured Shaukat Ali. The injured was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.