UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed Over Petty Dispute In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:54 PM

One killed over petty dispute in DI Khan

A 17-year old youth was killed while his brother remained unhurt in an incident of firing on Tuesday by rival group over a petty dispute, University police station said

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A 17-year old youth was killed while his brother remained unhurt in an incident of firing on Tuesday by rival group over a petty dispute, University police station said.

According to police, the uncle of slain identified as Rashid Qureshi reported to police that accused Karam Elahi Qureshi s/o Khuda Bakhash and Sajjad Qureshi s/o Qadir Bakhash along with their two other accomplice killed his nephew in indiscriminate firing on them when he reached on his agricultural land near Government middle school Roda here along with his nephews.

He said slain Rashid Qureshi received multiple bullets wounds in indiscriminate firing and died on the sport however he and his other nephew remained unhurt in the incident.

The police on the complaint of uncle of Rashid Qureshi registered FIR against the accused and started inquiry. The police stated petty dispute between the two groups as motive of killing.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Died Rashid FIR Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Literary Cafe in Al Heera

10 minutes ago

Aima Baig out with friends in chilly weather

15 minutes ago

Emirati employees at ADNOC to see increase in pens ..

25 minutes ago

Senate Committee on Finance approves Anti-Money la ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan loses great jurist Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

46 minutes ago

Death Toll From Soleimani Funeral Stampede Up to 4 ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.