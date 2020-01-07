One killed over petty dispute in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A 17-year old youth was killed while his brother remained unhurt in an incident of firing on Tuesday by rival group over a petty dispute, University police station said.

According to police, the uncle of slain identified as Rashid Qureshi reported to police that accused Karam Elahi Qureshi s/o Khuda Bakhash and Sajjad Qureshi s/o Qadir Bakhash along with their two other accomplice killed his nephew in indiscriminate firing on them when he reached on his agricultural land near Government middle school Roda here along with his nephews.

He said slain Rashid Qureshi received multiple bullets wounds in indiscriminate firing and died on the sport however he and his other nephew remained unhurt in the incident.

The police on the complaint of uncle of Rashid Qureshi registered FIR against the accused and started inquiry. The police stated petty dispute between the two groups as motive of killing.