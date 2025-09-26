Open Menu

One Killed Over Property Dispute In Khyber Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM

One killed over property dispute in Khyber area

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Mir Dad Khail area of Khyber district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, two groups opened fire to settle property dispute that reported in Mir Dad

Khail area of Khyber.

As a result of firing, one person died on the spot. The Rescue team after receiving reports

rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

The Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.

Recent Stories

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

23 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

43 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

1 hour ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

2 hours ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

2 hours ago
 MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

2 hours ago
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

3 hours ago
 Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

4 hours ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

4 hours ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

4 hours ago
 At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan