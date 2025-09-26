One killed over property dispute in Khyber area

(@FahadShabbir)

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Mir Dad Khail area of Khyber district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, two groups opened fire to settle property dispute that reported in Mir Dad

Khail area of Khyber.

As a result of firing, one person died on the spot. The Rescue team after receiving reports

rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

The Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.