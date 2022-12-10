One killed seven dead in Awaran blast

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :At least one person died and seven were injured in a blast that occurred Saturday outside a shopping mall in Balochistan's Awaran district, Levies Force said.

Levies Force officials said the improvised explosive device planted near the shopping mall went off leaving a person dead and seven injured, including women and children.

The victims were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, they added.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo condemned the incident and extended condolences for the deceased.