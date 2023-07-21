Open Menu

One Killed, Seven Houses Damaged In Flash Floods In Dir, Chitral

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday said that the recent flash floods claimed one life in Upper Dir and left five houses damaged in Upper Chitral areas.

According to official data 25-year Sabz Ali s/o Shamat Khan resident of Aligasar, district Upper Dir was swept away in a flash flood and his body was recovered.

Similarly, the flash flood caused havoc in Yarkhon village of Upper Chitral where five houses were completely demolished and two houses were partially damaged, however, no casualty was reported so far.

The floods also affected ten shops and damaged the crops, gardens, and forests.

The Chantar Glacier at Brughal Point had slipped dangerously into the Yarkhon River in Chitral and could further cause downstream floods, the PDMA warned.

