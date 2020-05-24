UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Seven Hurt In Two Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:40 PM

One killed, seven hurt in two road accident

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :A person lost his life while seven others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 officials informed that in first incident a motorcycle collided with a trailer near Lahore Morr claiming one life on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries.

The identity of the killed and the injured were not ascertained yet.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

In another incident, a speedy car collided with a motorcycle, injuring five persons near Qaim Bagh.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injured to civil hospital.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Road Car Bagh Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid al-Fitr

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Reflections on the spirit of the Eid

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 24, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.