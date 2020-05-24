One killed, seven hurt in two road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :A person lost his life while seven others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 officials informed that in first incident a motorcycle collided with a trailer near Lahore Morr claiming one life on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries.

The identity of the killed and the injured were not ascertained yet.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

In another incident, a speedy car collided with a motorcycle, injuring five persons near Qaim Bagh.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injured to civil hospital.