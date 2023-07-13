Open Menu

One Killed, Seven Injured As Jeep Falls Into Gorge

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

One killed, seven injured as Jeep falls into gorge

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was killed and at least seven others critically injured when a Jeep fell into a deep gorge in Drosh Gromail area of Lower Chitral here Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, soon after the incident, their teams reached the site and shifted the injured to THQ Hospital, Drosh.

The Jeep was traveling from Drosh Goss area of Lower Chitral to Drosh Bazaar when it skidded off the road and fell into a gorge. Two of the critically injured were shifted to the hospital in Lower Chitral.

Police said that the incident was the result of reckless driving on a dangerous road.

