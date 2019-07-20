UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Seven Injured As Vehicle Carrying Voters Falls Into Gorge

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:35 PM

One killed, seven injured as vehicle carrying voters falls into gorge

A person was killed and seven injured when vehicle carrying voters to polling stations fell into gorge in Yekh Kando area of Upper Orakzai

Orakzai , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :A person was killed and seven injured when vehicle carrying voters to polling stations fell into gorge in Yekh Kando area of Upper Orakzai.

The vehicle was carrying supporters of independent candidate Malik Habib Noor to polling station in Galjo village.

All injured have been shifted to nearby hospital.

