One killed, seven injured in different incidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :One person was killed while seven others were injured in two different incidents in Attock district on Sunday, police and rescue officials said.

In the first incident, a Rawalpindi bound passenger van coming from Kohat turned turtle as its drive lost control due to over speeding near Bhall railway crossing on Rawalpindi road in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station. As result, a person identified as Hamza Khan was killed on the spot while seven others received injuries. The injured were identified as Nasir Shahzad, Sher Ahmed, Azmat Hussain, Shahzad Ali and driver of the van Fida Hussain.

On getting information, rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and shifted the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang for medical treatment.

In the second incident, a couple sustained multiple injuries as their car fell in road side ditch near Pindigheb on Hakla- DI Khan motorway (M-14).

According to rescue 1122 and Police sources, Shahzaib was going along with his wife when the car they were travelling fell in roadside ditch due to slippery road. As they were evacuating in an ambulance, it also collided with construction machinery working on road.

Later, the injured were shifted to Rawalpindi.

Respective Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.