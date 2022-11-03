UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Seven Injured In Firing At PTI Long March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 11:28 PM

One killed, seven injured in firing at PTI long march

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and some party members were injured while a PTI activist lost his life in firing incident at Imran Khan's container during his "Azadi March" in Wazirabad, on Thursday

LAHORE/WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and some party members were injured while a PTI activist lost his life in firing incident at Imran Khan's container during his "Azadi March" in Wazirabad, on Thursday.

According to the police, an accused opened fire at PTI Chief Imran Khan's container near Allah Wala Chowk, Wazirabad when the march was on its way to Islamabad, injuring Imran Khan and six PTI members including Senator Faisal Javed, Umar Dar, Ahmad Chatha and others, besides killing one, Moazam son of Nawaz.

A spokesperson of Punjab police said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar, taking notice of firing incident, ordered the Counter Terrorism Department, Regional Police Officer and District Police Officer Gujrat to complete investigation of the incident through special investigation teams and bring out the real facts.

He said that a suspect involved in the incident was detained while further investigation was in progress.

Talking to the media here, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Home and Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that after the incident, PTI Chief Imran Khan was shifted to hospital, where he was undergoing medical treatment.

To a question, he said that foolproof security arrangements including layer system were in place to provide security to the PTI's long march, adding that investigation pertaining to this incident was in progress.

However, addressing the media at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Doctor Faisal Sultan said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was admitted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital for medical treatment after getting injured in the attack, adding that the PTI chief's condition was stable as his blood pressure and other vital signs were normal.

He said that Imran Khan went through emergency evaluation which included x-rays and scans, adding that some fragments of bullet were present in his legs and 'tibia' bone of one leg was slightly chipped from right side. Faisal Sultan said that Imran Khan had been taken to operation theater where his detailed evaluation would be carried out.

Dr Faisal said that after detailed evaluation, Imran Khan would be given required surgical treatment. He further said that another two PTI workers were also shifted to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital and being given medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi reached Shaukat Khanum Hospital to inquire after the health of PTI Chairman Imran Khan who was under treatment at the hospital. He expressed his grave concern over the firing incident and said that the evil designs of the enemy had been foiled.

The chief minister prayed for the early recovery of Imran Khan and said that the whole nation stood with him and prayed for his well-being. He also expressed resolve that the accused involved in the incident would be brought in the court of law. MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Rasikh Elahi also accompanied the CM.

Earlier, the chief minister, taking notice of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan's container, sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and ordered to present a report after thorough investigation into the incident. He said that the accused involved in the firing should be brought to grip of the law. The chief minister directed to provide best possible treatment to the injured.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman also condemned the firing incident during the long-march in Wazirabad. He prayed for the safety of all the injured.

Following the attack on PTI's long march in Wazirabad, security of the provincial metropolis was beefed up as DIG Operations Lahore Afzaal Kausar issued directions to all divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements at different points of the city including Zaman Park.

Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained on high alert and increased patrolling at all sensitive points. The police checked all vehicles, particularly suspicious persons, at the entry and exit points of the city.



