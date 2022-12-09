One killed, seven injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :One person was killed while seven others received multiple injuries in an accident in the limits of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that a rashly driven Mazda truck went out of control and hit the three motorcycles near Rafhan Bridge on Canal Road.

As a result, 63-year-old Muhammad Shabbir of Madina Town received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Muhammad Adeel (35), Munir Fatima (35), Muhammad Ali (5), Kainat (8), Faiz (18) residents of Chak 175-RB Gojra, Dr Iqra (28) and Ghulam Bari (65) residents of P-78 Mannawala were shifted to Allied Hospital.

The police took the body into custody and started an investigation, spokesman added.