One Killed, Seven Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

One killed, seven injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::One person was killed and seven others including four women and a child were injured in a road accident on Sunday when a car collided head on with a jeep near Ludhar Chowk at Aimenabad Road.

According to Rescue-1122, Asghar 45 died on-the-spot due to critical injuries while Nasreen 35, Momina 26, Rimsha 26, Isma 17, Shan 5, Ejaz 38 and Waqar 30 received severe injuries.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and took the dead and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have started investigation.

