One killed , seven injured in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) At least seven people were injured and one was killed as the passenger coaster collided with tractor-trolley at Kotmomin Sargodha road, Mouazmabad area here on Tuesday early morning.

Rescue 1122 sources said that a passenger coaster was heading towards Sargodha from Kotmomin when it collided with a speeding tractor trolley.

Resultantly, Uzma batool (45) r/o Kotmomin died on the spot, while Ibrahim, Khalid, Mehmood, Rana Iqbal,Shamus,Abdul Rehman and Aneeqa sustained injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue1122 reached the spot shifted the victims to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

The incident occurred due to fog , said police.