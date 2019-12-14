One killed, seven injured in truck, rickshaw collision near Okara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as one person was killed while seven others were wounded when a rashly driven Truck collided with a Rickshaw in Okara on Saturday.

According to details, the accident occurred due to negligence of Truck driver, as a result a passenger of Rickshaw died on the spot while seven others were wounded,, Private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The driver of the truck fled from the scene. Police has registered the case against him.